Photo Credit: Abed Rahim Khatib/Flash9
A view of the United Nations Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA) building in Rafah in the Gaza Strip on July 26, 2018.

United Nation Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA) chief Philippe Lazzarini warned on Friday that due to a severe funding crisis, the organization faces collapse, AP reported.

“The financial situation is a real existential threat to the organization,” UNRWA Commissioner-General Lazzarini told reporters. “We should not underestimate this because it might force the organization to decrease services.”

Advertisement

UNRWA could “collapse very quickly” if services are cut, he added.

Lazzarini stressed the importance of the United States restarting aid to the agency (the Trump administration cut funding to UNRWA in 2018), but said that U.S. funding wouldn’t make up the shortfall in funding from other sources, due to COVID-19’s economic impact and a decline in Arab support, according to AP.

Advertisement
SHARE
Previous articleIran Calls on US to Unfreeze $10 Billion Before Returning to Nuclear Talks
Next articleBennett Appoints Retired Lahav 433 Chief Segalovich as Arab Crime Czar
JNS News Service
www.JNS.org is an independent, non-profit business resource and wire service covering Jewish news and Israel news for Jewish media throughout the English-speaking world.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Loading Facebook Comments ...