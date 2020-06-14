Photo Credit: Yonatan Sindel/Flash90

The CEO of Hadassah Hospital in Jerusalem, Professor Zeev Rotstein, suffered a brain event that was called “minor” last Friday. He was hospitalized at Sheba Hospital in Tel Hashomer, and his own hospital announced on Sunday that he is expected to return to work in the coming days.

Rotstein has been a loud critic of the Health Ministry’s policy in combating the coronavirus pandemic, while managing an independent battle at the hospital under his management.

Hadassah officials told Reshet Bet radio that “there’s no doubt that the last few weeks of stress have been unbearable” for Prof. Rotstein.

Rotstein himself quipped after the event: “The road is still long and hard and it is not yet time to rest.”

A week ago, Prof. Rothstein warned in in interview with Kan 11 News that government-owned and public hospitals are on the brink of economic collapse due to loss of revenue of hundreds of millions of shekels. (Israeli Hospitals Facing Economic Collapse as 2nd Wave of Coronavirus Erupts) He expressed concern that he may not be able to pay his employees’ salaries in July, adding that Sheba Hospital, which he had previously managed, was NIS 200 million ($58 million) in debt.