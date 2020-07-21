Photo Credit: Nati Shohat / Flash 90

Israel’s Health Ministry reported Tuesday evening that for the first time, there were more than 30,000 active cases of COVID-19, the disease caused by the SARS-CoV-2 virus.

The total number of active cases by Tuesday evening was 30,088, bringing the number of confirmed cases of the virus since the start of the pandemic to 53,559.

At present, 256 patients are in very serious condition, including 77 patients who require ventilator support. The death toll in Israel has risen to 424.

There were 1,854 Israelis who were diagnosed with the virus on Monday after 27,299 tests were carried out Monday, leading to a contagion rate of eight percent. There were 1,203 new cases of the virus diagnosed in Israel since midnight Monday into Tuesday.

According to the Health Ministry, at least 20 of the patients who are in very serious condition are young – between the ages of 20 to 39; 14 patients are between the ages of 40 to 49; and the largest group of those in very serious condition, 52 patients are between the ages of 50 to 59.