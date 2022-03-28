Photo Credit: Nati Shohat/Flash90

Israel’s Capital Market, Insurance and Savings Authority published the country’s health insurance reform in its final formula, on Monday.

The provisions include a new structure for the health insurance market based on a uniform, high-quality and comprehensive basic health policy that includes coverage for transplants and special treatments abroad, out-of-basket medications, surgeries and replacement surgeries abroad.

Advertisement



This policy will be the first policy that will be marketed to the insured and will constitute the basic first tier of all health insurance at the private tier. The uniform policy will allow insurance companies to compete on the price of the basic product. Moreover, the reform will make it possible to offer the insured various and varied coverages in the field of health, in order to lead to increased competition and the development of the medical insurance market in Israel.

The reform will take effect on December 1, 2022.

Minister of Finance, Avigdor Lieberman: “The health care reform will bring about a change in the world of private health insurance for the benefit of the citizens of Israel. Even in the world of private insurance, we continue to strengthen competition, lower basic coverage so that it is accessible to every citizen and increase access to insurance and new coverage.