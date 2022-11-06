Photo Credit: Michal Jarmoluk / Pixabay

Israeli health maintenance organizations (HMOs) and private pharmacies are warning their members of an impending severe shortage of winter medicines, according to a report by Israel’s Channel 12 News.

In most of the HMO branches, and on the internet websites, it is difficult to obtain some of the types of paracetamol and other medicines on the list, the news outlet reported Sunday.

Advertisement



Paracetamol, cold and cough medicines, and those used to relieve sore throats were among those involved in the shortages:

– Medicine to treat muscle pain

– Naproxen (used for pain and inflammation)

– Etopan (anti-inflammatory and pain relief)

– Strepsils (for sore throats)

According to the report, the shortages are due to logistics problems combined with high demand.

Pharmacists’ Association Chairman David Pepe told Channel 12 that he spoke last week with the deputy director of the Health Ministry’s Pharmacy Department – but added that nothing has been done since that conversation.