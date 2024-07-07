Photo Credit: Pixabay / geralt

A 26-year-old Israeli man infected with the “Nagleria fowleri” amoeba, also known as the “brain-eating” amoeba died in Petach Tikva’s Beilinson Hospital.

The Naegleria Fowleri amoeba thrives in warm freshwater environments such as lakes, rivers, hot springs, and poorly maintained or minimally chlorinated swimming pools. In most cases, nothing will happen to people who swim in waters where the amoeba is present, but in rare cases, one can be infected.

The patient was only the second person in Israel ever diagnosed with the amoeba.

