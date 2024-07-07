Photo Credit: IDF Spokesperson

Israeli soldiers continued pressing attacks on Hamas across the Gaza Strip over the weekend, the Israel Defense Forces said on Sunday morning, including strikes on a tunnel shaft discovered in the Khan Yunis city hall, and a UNRWA school used by the terror group as a command center.

In the southern Gaza city of Khan Yunis, Israeli forces discovered inside the municipal building an operational tunnel shaft connected to underground terror infrastructure and was used as a gathering point for Hamas terrorist operatives. The shaft was destroyed from the air after civilians were evacuated from the area.

Advertisement





Also on Saturday, Israeli aircraft struck several terrorists operating a command center in a United Nations Relief and Works Agency School in the Nuseirat refugee camp.

“The Hamas terrorist organization systematically violates international law, exploiting civilian structures and population as human shields for its terror attacks against the State of Israel,” the army said.

In the northern Gaza town of Shejaya, where Hamas is trying to re-establish itself, Israeli forces eliminated several terrorists, dismantled terror infrastructure sites, and located numerous weapons, including explosive devices, AK-47 rifles, machine guns, and pistols. During one of the activities, IDF troops dismantled a mortar and located an RPG, grenade, and an improvised explosive device.

The Israeli Air Force killed a terrorist who launched a projectile at Israel from a structure in Shejaya during the day. The projectile fell in an open area in the vicinity of Kibbutz Nahal Oz without causing any casualties or damage.

Meanwhile, in Rafah, more than 30 Hamas terrorists were killed in airstrikes and close-quarters combat. An airstrike destroyed a ready-to-use rocket launcher in the Rafah area.

At least 1,200 people were killed, and 252 Israelis and foreigners were taken hostage in Hamas’s attacks on Israeli communities near the Gaza border on October 7. Of the 116 remaining hostages, more than 30 are believed dead.

Share this article on WhatsApp: