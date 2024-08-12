Photo Credit: Pixabay / Ulrike Mai

An Israeli suicide prevention group has trained psychotrauma and crisis response teams to deal with potential suicidality when responding to traumatic incidents.

The leadership of MOSHE: Worlds That Make a Difference, met with the United Hatzalah volunteer emergency medical services organization to discuss collaborating on prevention and response to suicide cases.

The visit, which took place at United Hatzalah’s Jerusalem headquarters, highlighted the potential for synergy between the two organizations, particularly in addressing complex emergencies involving psychological trauma.

The meeting explored potential collaborations, including one with the Weisz Family IMAH Initiative, which trains and places Israeli widows in the field of emergency medicine.

MOSHE CEO and Founder Gal Nissim Emanuel and Professional Director Adi Eshel held a workshop for members of United Hatzalah’s Psychotrauma and Crisis Response Unit, which specializes in providing psychological first aid to relatives or eyewitnesses at the scene of difficult emergencies.

During the workshop MOSHE’s professionals emphasized that reality has proven that suicide is preventable, and with the right training, anyone can prevent the next suicide.

The training offered practical tools for daily operations, further equipping United Hatzalah’s first responders with the ability to respond effectively to mental health crises.

“United Hatzalah volunteers on the front lines are natural partners in making a difference in suicide prevention cases,” Emanuel said.

“MOSHE’s knowledge and simple tools, combined with United Hatzalah’s strength, are a real breakthrough for suicide prevention. We share a vision, both in terms of values and practical implementation.”

Both organizations share core values of providing free services, relying on trained volunteers from within the community, and filling crucial gaps in national healthcare provision.

“Our 7,000 volunteers across 85 branches respond to an average of 2,000 calls daily,” UH President and Founder Eli Beer noted. “Many of these situations involve psychological distress.

“The expertise MOSHE brings in suicide prevention and mental health support could be invaluable in enhancing our volunteers’ ability to handle these sensitive cases.”

