United Hatzalah has launched a new operations center in Bnei Brak, which is expected to serve as the nerve center for the organization’s emergency activities throughout the country.

The new center is equipped with an advanced artificial intelligence (AI) system that enables early prediction of emergency cases and dynamic adjustment of emergency force deployment to improve medical response.

The system is capable of analyzing data in real-time, identifying patterns, and predicting where medical emergencies are likely to occur.

United Hatzalah ambulances and volunteers will be able to move closer to strategic points even before an emergency call is received, thereby significantly reducing response times and saving even more lives.

“The establishment of the new center represents a significant leap in handling medical emergencies,” said Eli Beer, President and Founder of United Hatzalah.

“We are combining the best technologies with the dedication of thousands of volunteers, aiming to reach every patient at maximum speed. The AI system will allow us to prevent unnecessary delays and provide initial treatment during critical times.”

