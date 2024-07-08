Photo Credit: Guillaume from Paris, France

Speaking at a conference titled “The World After October 7,” organized by the European Association for the Defense of Democracies (EADM) and the World Council for Public Diplomacy and Community Dialogue, Imam Hassen Chalgoumi, spiritual leader of the municipal Drancy Mosque in Seine-Saint-Denis, near Paris, stated: “October 7 was a turning point, comparable to the September 11 terror attacks. The attacks by Hamas and their allies shocked not only Israel but the entire world. It was a horrific crime, a massive massacre that changed the world.”

He stressed that Hamas, Hezbollah, Islamic Jihad, and the Houthis, under the Iranian umbrella, pose a threat to global security. “These groups do not represent Islam,” he said, “but are dangerous extremists undermining the stability of different regions.”

In Europe, Chalgoumi sees a troubling trend of increasing support for Islamist ideologies, often accompanied by support from far-left and far-right groups. He warned that this development is leading to more division and fear in Europe. “The rise of extremist parties on both sides is a threat to Europe’s unity and security,” he warned.

Chalgoumi called for concrete actions to combat extremism. He advocated for improved education, stronger legislation, and more support for moderate voices within the Muslim community. “We must invest in education and awareness,” he said. “Parents, teachers, and religious leaders play a crucial role in preventing radicalization.”

He also emphasized the importance of responsible media use and addressing online radicalization. “The propaganda on social media is powerful and dangerous,” Chalgoumi said. “We must protect young people from these influences by teaching them critical thinking and making them aware of the dangers.”

Chalgoumi concluded with a call for unity and cooperation. “It is time for us to come together and work towards a peaceful and stable future,” he said. “We can only overcome these challenges by working together and supporting each other.”

Manel Msalmi, president of EADM and a women’s rights activist, noted the atrocities committed by Hamas against Israeli women and children on October 7, including the mass rapes of the living and the dead, and the sexual torture endured by the hostages. She also noted the rise of antisemitic attacks in Europe, such as the recent rape of a 12-year-old Jewish girl by antisemites in France.

