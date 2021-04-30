Photo Credit: Mark Neyman / GPO

President Reuven Rivlin announced Friday afternoon that a call center has been opened at the President’s Residence to help families who are still looking for their loved ones after Thursday night’s mass casualty event that took place during Lag B’Omer celebrations at Mt. Meron.

“This is a terrible, painful day. A heartbreaking tragedy,” Rivlin said in a statement.

“Our prayers and thoughts are with those injured and with the families of those killed and missing in the awful tragedy at Har Meron last night.

“I send my heartfelt thanks to those working without a break since last night to rescue and give medical treatment.

“This is the time to embrace the families, to help all those looking for their loved ones, to take those injured to our hearts. To weep together.”

Outside the official President’s Residence a table has been placed with a memorial candle for each of the victims, which the president lit.

Earlier today, Rivlin urged through social media that those who are still looking for people to call the Office of the President on 02-6707221. The line will also be open during Shabbat, he said.

