In times of war, when the harsh reality in Israel forces many families to face daily uncertainty, new immigrants from the former Soviet Union find themselves bearing the heavy burden of managing households, caring for children, and keeping their families together as their husbands are called to reserve duty. The absence of extended family support only adds to the complexity and challenge, making their struggle all the more formidable.

Hila, who immigrated from Russia about 11 years ago, found herself facing this challenge alone when her husband, Alex Silsky, was called to the reserves on the first day of the war, October 7. “It’s an incredibly intense service, and things at home are especially tough,” she describes. “Our third child was born during this time, and I’ve had to manage the entire household alone, all while dealing with constant worry and the news around the clock. It’s hard, especially when there’s no extended family here to support me.”

Hila shares how she has learned to cope with the anxiety and loneliness: “Life in Israel moves at an unpredictable and fast pace, and even though it’s been 11 years since we made Aliyah, the feeling of not having support around makes things difficult. In moments like these, community frameworks like Shishi Shabbat Yisraeli (Israeli Friday nights and Shabbat days – DI) are where I find support, understanding, and strength.”

Michal Yakubovich, a resident of Ashkelon and a mother of three, moved to the city with her family just one week before the outbreak of the war. “On the first day, my husband was called up, and I was left alone with the children in our new home,” she recalls. “We didn’t have any connections or support in the new place, and I started looking for help. Fortunately, volunteers came to help us get through those initial weeks in Ashkelon. But later, I had to take the kids to Jerusalem, where we stayed for three months.”

Michal, who works as a kindergarten teacher, describes the challenge of balancing work, family life, and running the household. “I had to return to work, which was particularly tough. The staff at the kindergartens keeps changing because many are called up for reserve duty, and it’s not easy leaving the children in unstable environments. Work also presents challenges — at first, they understood my situation, but over time, their patience wore thin, and they started demanding more. This burden fell on me while my husband was away from home.”

In such trying times, supportive communities like Shishi Shabbat Yisraeli become an essential part of these women’s lives. Linda Pardes Friedburg, the CEO of the organization, explains, “Our events are meant to be a social and cultural safety net, especially for women who are here alone, without an extended family to support them. These are women who bear heavy responsibilities while their husbands are in the reserves, with their families far away, and it’s important for them to feel that they are not alone.”

Friedburg adds, “These immigrant women are the backbone of the family during such times. They must navigate uncertainty, manage their children’s lives, and often experience profound loneliness. Many also have relatives in war-torn areas in Ukraine and worry deeply for their safety. In Shishi Shabbat Yisraeli’s seminars, family trips, Shabbat and holiday meals, and workshops, they find a place to breathe, meet other women who share their experiences, and understand that they are part of something bigger. It’s not just a place to relax but also a source of inner strength.”

Hila emphasizes the sense of belonging she finds at these events: “The ability to sit with other women who are going through the same thing, talk and share experiences, is invaluable. It gives me strength and meaning and makes me feel like I’m not alone in this struggle. It’s comforting to know there’s a community that understands and supports.”

Michal shares that her experiences at Shishi Shabbat Yisraeli seminars allow her to take a deep breath and face daily life better. “The opportunity to be part of such events is irreplaceable,” she says. “It’s a place where I can rest, feel supported, enjoy high-quality content, and strengthen myself and my children. When my husband returned from reserve duty for a short time, I realized how important it was to recharge with positive energy together as a family.”

Friedburg concludes, “Our mission is to make these women feel that they are not alone, that they are part of a community that supports them at every moment. Especially during the most challenging days, this connection gives them the strength to continue building new and meaningful lives in Israel.”

The saying, “In the merit of righteous women, Israel was redeemed, and in their merit, it will be redeemed again,” perfectly applies to these incredible immigrants. “I, too, raised my children alone as a new immigrant while my husband was frequently called to reserves, and I am so glad we have managed to build a wide framework to support and empower young female immigrants from the former Soviet Union. Not many know that approximately 2,000 Russian-speaking immigrants come to Israel every month! So, especially in these times, the needs are enormous.”

Hila concludes with a heartfelt statement: “We have no other country. Despite all the hardships and fears, we are here to stay. The connection and solidarity are what give us strength and remind us that this is our home and that there is immense power in a united community and society.”

