Photo Credit: Flash 90

Israel welcomed a wave of more than 500 new Olim (Jewish immigrants) from more than 20 countries this week, according to figures from The Jewish Agency for Israel, which has billed this an “Aliyah Super Week.”

Jews came from Argentina, Australia, Belarus, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Ethiopia, France, Finland, Kazakhstan, Mexico, Netherlands, Sweden, Switzerland, Ukraine, the United Kingdom, the United States, and a number of other former Soviet republics.

The wave of new immigrants came despite the recent tensions with the Gaza Strip and Operation Guardian of the Walls.

The International Christian Embassy Jerusalem (ICEJ) joined in as one of the main supporters of this effort and sponsored flights for 148 new immigrants.

“Given the intense conflict we have witnessed here over recent weeks, it is quite remarkable to see these hundreds of Jewish immigrants coming home to Israel from all directions,” said ICEJ President Dr Jürgen Bühler.

“This is truly inspiring to see these Jewish families cast their lots with Israel just days after the country was under such intense rocket barrages, and it bodes well for the future of the Jewish State,” he added.

In addition, the ICEJ will be covering flight costs and other travel expenses for 99 members of the Bnei Menashe community who have been approved to come to Israel under an emergency decision of the Israeli cabinet due to the current coronavirus surge in India.

The decision will allow 548 Bnei Menashe to come as soon as possible, with the first flight of 274 currently scheduled to land on Monday.

In total, the ICEJ will be sponsoring aliyah flights for 247 new immigrants over an eight-day period. This will bring to 1,132 the total number of aliyah flights sponsored by the ICEJ so far this year.