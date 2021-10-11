Photo Credit: Koby Gideon (GPO)

Israel’s Cabinet on Monday approved the appointment of the clandestine security agency Shin Bet Deputy Director Ronen Bar to serve as its new Director.

Ronen Bar, 55, is married and the father of three. He holds a Bachelor’s Degree in Political Science and Philosophy from Tel Aviv University and a Master’s Degree in Public Administration from Harvard University.

Advertisement



Bar served in the IDF in the General Staff Reconnaissance Unit special force (Sayeret Matkal) and was later recruited to the Shin Bet where he served in an operational role.

In his many years of defending the security of Israel, Bar commanded many operations in the Gaza Strip, Judea and Samaria, and Lebanon that received several security citations. In 2011, he was appointed Head of Shin Bet Operations. In 2016, he led the task force responsible for building up the agency, and in 2018 was appointed Deputy Director.

Prime Minister Naftali Bennett welcomed the new Shin Bet chief, saying: “Ronen is a brave fighter and a daring commander who, throughout his life, has dealt with the highest mission of all – defending the security of Israel. He risked his life for the homeland more than once.

“Ronen grew in the ranks of the organization and served it in various positions in which he contributed greatly to safeguarding the security of Israel and its citizens. As he takes up office as Director of the Shin Bet, I am certain that he will move the Shin Bet forward to achieve new heights of performance and excellence.”

Bar replaced his former boss, Nadav Argaman.