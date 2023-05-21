Photo Credit: GPO / YouTube screenshot

Defense Minister Yoav Gallant has approved an additional NIS 200 million per year in the military and defense budget for benefits to IDF reservists, it was announced Sunday.

The benefits are to include discounts on property taxes and electricity bills, in addition to subsidies for summer camps, and will be given to some 130,000 active reserve soldiers, according to Channel 13 News.

Advertisement





For those who are eligible, the property tax discount will rise from five percent to 15 percent for all active reservists, who will also receive a 10 percent discount on their electricity bills.

Those who serve for five or more days of reserve duty in July and August and have families with children up to age 16 will also get a discount of NIS 1,500 on summer camp tuition.

Reservists who serve 14 or more days per year will be entitled to all of the new benefits; those who serve less will be entitled to 75 percent.

The proposed plan is to be submitted to the ministerial committee for approval.