Locals in Highland Park, New Jersey and New Yorkers who travel across the border are losing a popular kosher eatery next month.

Park Place Kosher has announced it will close its doors on Sunday night, June 4, after serving chicken, burgers, shwarma and more to customers for the past 16 years.

No explanation for the decision was given.

“We are not in a position to say anything at this time, but hopefully a new kosher meat restaurant will be taking over our space in the near future,” the restaurant owners wrote in a Facebook post.

Stay tuned.

