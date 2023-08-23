Photo Credit: Yonatan Sindel / Flash 90
Defense Minister Yoiav Gallant in the Knesset plenum, May 23, 2023.

A spokesperson for Defense Minister Yoav Gallant announced Wednesday night that the minister “will travel to the United States this evening.”

During the visit, Gallant is scheduled to meet with UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres and Israel’s UN Ambassador Gilad Erdan, the spokesperson said.

Advertisement


Gallant is also expected to “provide UN Security Council Ambassadors with a security briefing, and will visit the Ministry of Defense Mission in New York,” the statement said.

Israeli media reported that Foreign Minister Eli Cohen will stand in for Gallant while he is out of the country.

The ministry did not respond to a request for more information about the reasons for the trip.

Advertisement
SHARE
Previous articleHamas Raises Alert Level in Gaza, Terror Chiefs Head for Bunkers
Next articleThe Many – And Sometimes Debatable – Medical Contributions Of Henry Heimlich
Hana Levi Julian
Hana Levi Julian is a Middle East news analyst with a degree in Mass Communication and Journalism from Southern Connecticut State University. A past columnist with The Jewish Press and senior editor at Arutz 7, Ms. Julian has written for Babble.com, Chabad.org and other media outlets, in addition to her years working in broadcast journalism.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR