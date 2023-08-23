Photo Credit: Yonatan Sindel / Flash 90

A spokesperson for Defense Minister Yoav Gallant announced Wednesday night that the minister “will travel to the United States this evening.”

During the visit, Gallant is scheduled to meet with UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres and Israel’s UN Ambassador Gilad Erdan, the spokesperson said.

Gallant is also expected to “provide UN Security Council Ambassadors with a security briefing, and will visit the Ministry of Defense Mission in New York,” the statement said.

Israeli media reported that Foreign Minister Eli Cohen will stand in for Gallant while he is out of the country.

The ministry did not respond to a request for more information about the reasons for the trip.