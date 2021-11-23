Photo Credit: Noam Revkin Fenton / Flash 90
Labor party leader Merav Michaeli speaks during a faction meeting at the Knesset, the Israeli parliament in Jerusalem, on November 22, 2021.

Labor Transportation Minister Merav Michaeli told the Ynet/Yedioth Achronoth Transportation Conference on Monday that she will work to achieve a government agreement to operate public transportation on the Sabbath.

Michaeli said during an interview at the conference that the current diverse government “understands the days of siege in the State of Israel on weekends are ending.

Advertisement

“I have no doubt that we will reach agreements that would allow every Israeli to have real freedom of movement on any day of the week,” she said.

Michaeli called the massive traffic jams in Israel “an emergency situation,” saying “if drastic steps aren’t taken soon, it will only get worse.”

Regarding the interrupted train schedules in the country and a project that has caused mass delays and cancelations over the past two years, the minister said the electrification process can be done faster, “but it would mean shutting down trains for a long amount of time.”

Michaeli added that even though a new light rail service for central Israel is not due to become operational until November 2022, she is working to operate that service on the Sabbath as well.

Advertisement
SHARE
Previous articleYoung Israeli Children Inoculated with COVID-19 Vaccine
Hana Levi Julian
Hana Levi Julian is a Middle East news analyst with a degree in Mass Communication and Journalism from Southern Connecticut State University. A past columnist with The Jewish Press and senior editor at Arutz 7, Ms. Julian has written for Babble.com, Chabad.org and other media outlets, in addition to her years working in broadcast journalism.
Loading Facebook Comments ...