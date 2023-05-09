Photo Credit: Avi Ohayon / GPO

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu warned terrorist organizations north and south not to “test” the Israeli military following the targeted assassination of three Palestinian Islamic Jihad senior commanders earlier in the day by IDF and Shin Bet forces.

Speaking at the start of the political-security cabinet meeting late Tuesday afternoon, Netanyahu said that Operation Shield and Arrow (which began with the assassination), came in response to last week’s rocket fire, and the escalation of terror attacks against Israelis in Judea and Samaria.

“These arch-murderers were responsible for firing rockets from the Gaza Strip at our territory and for directing terrorism from Judea and Samaria against our citizens,” Netanyahu said.

“On the day on which the rockets were fired last week, I ordered – together with the defense minister – the preparation of an operation to target the arch-terrorists that would, in effect, hit the senior leadership of the organization in the Gaza Strip,” he said.

“Our principle is clear: Whoever harms us – we will strike at them and with great force. Our long arm will reach every terrorist at a time and place of our choosing,” the prime minister warned.

“We are in the midst of a campaign. We are prepared for all possibilities. I suggest that our enemies not test us.”