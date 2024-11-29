Photo Credit: Nadav Goldstein/TPS-IL

A terrorist opened fire on a bus on Friday, around noontime, at the Gittit junction. The terrorist was reportedly wearing a combat vest with ceramic plates.

United Hatzalah EMTs Hanan Afik and Tidhar Hozeh, said: “We provided initial medical treatment to eight people who were wounded. Three are in serious condition, one in moderate condition, and four were lightly injured. Additionally, we provided aid to people suffering from trauma resulting from the attack.” The terrorist opened fire on a bus, on Firday, around noontime.

האוטובוס שנפגע בפיגוע הירי pic.twitter.com/aCtqy90CLt — בז news (@1717Bazz) November 29, 2024

Magen David Adom says emergency responders evacuated four victims of a shooting attack in Samaria to the Beilinson Hospital in Petah Tikva. Update: Nine people were taken to the hospital. Three were seriously wounded, and six more had more minor injuries.

Three are in serious condition with gunshot wounds while a fourth is in minor condition from broken glass.

The IDF said the gunman was “neutralized” without elaborating.

Content by TPS was used in this report.

