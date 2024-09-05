Photo Credit: IDF Spokesperson's Unit
An Israeli Navy vessel off the shore of Eilat.

An Israel Navy vessel has carried out its first interception of an attack drone over the Red Sea.

Advertisement


Israeli Navy missile ship flotilla forces (Flotilla 3) are now cooperating with the Israeli Air Force in defensive missions from northern Israel to Israel’s southernmost point, the Gulf of Eilat.

The forces have carried out several successful interceptions in various combat arenas, including the first operational interception by the Sa’ar 6-class corvettes in the Red Sea arena since their arrival in Israel.

The naval defense systems installed on the missile ships also serve as a significant force multiplier for troops in the field.

Among the Israeli Navy defense systems is the C-Dome, the Israeli version of the acclaimed land-based Iron Dome aerial defense system that has shot down the vast majority of rockets fired at Israel from the north to the south.

The C-Dome, developed by Israeli defense contractor Rafael Advanced Defense Systems, is designed to intercept rockets, missiles and attack drones. It is being used to protect naval assets such as maritime natural gas rigs and other maritime infrastructure.

Share this article on WhatsApp:
Advertisement
SHARE
Previous articleA Memorial Book That Led To Four Arrests
Next articleGunman Opens Fire Near Israeli Consulate in Munich
Hana Levi Julian
Hana Levi Julian is a Middle East news analyst with a degree in Mass Communication and Journalism from Southern Connecticut State University. A past columnist with The Jewish Press and senior editor at Arutz 7, Ms. Julian has written for Babble.com, Chabad.org and other media outlets, in addition to her years working in broadcast journalism.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR