Photo Credit: IDF Spokesperson's Unit

An Israel Navy vessel has carried out its first interception of an attack drone over the Red Sea.

Israeli Navy missile ship flotilla forces (Flotilla 3) are now cooperating with the Israeli Air Force in defensive missions from northern Israel to Israel’s southernmost point, the Gulf of Eilat.

The forces have carried out several successful interceptions in various combat arenas, including the first operational interception by the Sa’ar 6-class corvettes in the Red Sea arena since their arrival in Israel.

The naval defense systems installed on the missile ships also serve as a significant force multiplier for troops in the field.

Among the Israeli Navy defense systems is the C-Dome, the Israeli version of the acclaimed land-based Iron Dome aerial defense system that has shot down the vast majority of rockets fired at Israel from the north to the south.

The C-Dome, developed by Israeli defense contractor Rafael Advanced Defense Systems, is designed to intercept rockets, missiles and attack drones. It is being used to protect naval assets such as maritime natural gas rigs and other maritime infrastructure.

