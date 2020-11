Photo Credit: United Hatzalah

Two young men were killed Tuesday morning when an aircraft crashed near Mishmar Hanegev, a kibbutz in the northern fringe of the Negev desert in Israel.

United Hatzalah volunteer EMT Yosef Abu J’apper who was one of the first at the scene reported: “When I arrived at the scene I found two young men who sustained life-ending injuries due to their aircraft having crashed. Unfortunately, they were both pronounced dead at the scene.”