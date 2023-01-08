Photo Credit: COLLive.com

A Chasidic Jewish man was struck down by a car in a shocking incident on Friday night in Crown Heights, Brooklyn.

The visibly Jewish man was beginning to cross the street at about 6 pm on the corner of Albany Avenue and Union Street when a car turned the corner and struck him down.

Surveillance video obtained by the NYPD shows the victim, a Chabad-Lubavitch man in his 50s, at the corner when a white sedan appears to stop at the light, and then proceeds to drive ahead without warning, mowing down the Jewish man. The driver in his vehicle then fled the scene.

“It appears that the perp intentionally struck the victim,” a police source said.

The victim suffered a broken leg and was treated by Hatzalah before he was taken to a local medical center.

The NYPD has deemed the attack as a possible bias incident and the Hate Crimes Task Force is investigating.

This report first appeared on the COLLive.com website.