Photo Credit: Courtesy

National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir on Wednesday sent a letter to Israel’s NSA chief Tzachi Hanegbi and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu demanding an urgent meeting of the Security and Political Cabinet, following recent security events.

“It is true that I received a detailed update last night from the military secretary on the Central Command’s assessment of the situation,” Minister Ben Gvir wrote, “However, with all due respect and appreciation to the participants, most of whom are senior military officials (and we all appreciate them very much), the public chose in the elections those who were appointed as ministers, and our role is to be among the decision-makers and not only among the recipients of updates.”

Ben Gvir noted that the law requires this, “And it’s not for naught that certain ministers must legally attend the cabinet meeting, and, unfortunately, none of us were invited.”

According to the law, sessions of the Security and Political Cabinet must be attended by the Foreign Minister, Justice Minister, Finance Minister, and National Security Minister.

“To the best of my knowledge, none of us were invited to participate in the discussion,” Ben Gvir wrote, adding that his grievance is even more pertinent because what’s happening in Judea and Samaria impacts the entire country.

“The country should be run by the cabinet and not by any other party, respectable and high-ranking as it may be,” the minister wrote and demanded “an urgent cabinet discussion” of the recent security events to which he and his fellow ministers will be invited.

“I am aware of the fact that not everyone around the prime minister is happy with my demands to take down buildings, thwart terrorists, and restore roadblocks,” Ben Gvir wrote. “I am also aware of the meetings in which I repeatedly ask the military and Shin Bet officials to change the concept that has been dominating Israel for decades. However, my ministerial responsibility requires me to demand a cabinet meeting and continue to express my opinions, and, incidentally, when my positions were heard, Israel only benefited.”