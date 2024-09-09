Photo Credit: IDF Spokesperson's Unit

The Commander of the US Central Command (CENTCOM) General Michael Erik Kurilla landed in Israel on Sunday for meetings with Israel’s top defense leadership, including IDF Chief of General Staff LTG Herzi Halevi.

Kurilla and Halevi held a situational assessment on the situation facing Israel along its northern border with Iran’s proxy in Lebanon, Hezbollah, and Iran itself.

In addition, Kurilla spoke with Defense Minister Yoav Gallant on Sunday as well. The two defense leaders worked on strengthening and improving the interoperability of Israeli and US forces in the region, according to a statement from Gallant’s office.

Discussed the operational and strategic situation in the region with @CENTCOM Commander General Kurilla, and reflected on ways to further strengthen interoperability to achieve our common objectives. Israeli and American troops work closely together to deter common threats posed… pic.twitter.com/xQGJkmameA — יואב גלנט – Yoav Gallant (@yoavgallant) September 8, 2024

The general’s visit to the country is mainly focusing on “current threats, with an emphasis on threats from Lebanon and Iran in the northern arena,” according to an IDF statement.

Kurilla “visited the Northern Command arena with the Commanding Officer of the Northern Command, MG Ori Gordin, conducted a situational assessment in the Command’s Underground Operations Center, and received an operational briefing, during which he was presented with the IDF’s operational plans for Lebanon,” the statement read.

“The IDF will continue to deepen its relationship with the US Armed Forces, due to our commitment to strengthening regional stability and the coordination between the militaries.”

