Defense Minister Israel Katz on Sunday refused to approve a recommendation by Chief of Staff Herzi Halevi to promote two officers from the Southern Command, “until their connection to the events of October 7 and their performance during the war is examined in depth,” as he put it.

The appointments Katz blocked were Lieutenant Colonel Ephraim Avni, who hails from the national-religious camp and served as operations officer in the command – the Chief of Staff recommended appointing him to the commander of the Paratroopers Brigade; and A. to command the Yahalom engineering special force.

In his statement, Katz said that he intended to meet with the families of the observers from the Nahal Oz outpost and allow them to voice their position on the two appointments.

Katz approved the other appointments recommended by the Chief of Staff. One of them is Brigadier General Eliad Moati as commander of the Ground Forces Training Center. Moati, a graduate of Mekhinat Eli and a native of Elkana, was the commander of the Border Protection Corps on October 7, and by virtue of his position, he was responsible for the female observers and their operations in the sector. Katz approved the appointment despite the demand of the female observers’ families to arrest him.

Last Friday, a staffing discussion was held by the IDF General Staff, headed by the Chief of Staff, and the following appointments were approved, pending the approval of the Defense Minister:

Brigadier General Kobi Heller will be appointed commander of the Judea and Samaria Division.

Brigadier General Sagiv Dahan will be appointed commander of the Steel Division (162nd Division).

Brigadier General Yotam Sigler will be appointed head of air operations in the Air and Space Wing.

Brigadier General Yehoshua Bar will be appointed head of the Air Force in the Air and Space Wing.

Brigadier General Ariel Shima will be appointed chief of staff in the Technology and Logistics Division.

Col. Israel Friedler will be appointed commander of the Red Division (80th Division) and will be promoted to the rank of Brigadier General.

Col. Omer Cohen will be appointed chief infantry and paratrooper officer and will be promoted to the rank of Brigadier General.

Col. Dvir Edri will be appointed commander of the Border Protection Division and will be promoted to the rank of Brigadier General.

Col. Uri Dauba will be appointed chief of staff in the Northern Command and will be promoted to the rank of Brigadier General.

Col. Gadi Dror will be appointed chief of staff in the Central Command and will be promoted to the rank of Brigadier General.

Col. Elad Edri will be appointed chief of staff in the Home Front Command and will be promoted to the rank of Brigadier General.

Col. (res.) A. will be appointed commander of Unit 8200 in the Intelligence Division and will be promoted to the rank of Brigadier General.

Col. H. will be appointed head of the Personnel Division in the Air and Space Wing and will be promoted to the rank of Brigadier General.

Col. Y. will be appointed head of the Participation and Helicopters Division in the Air and Space Wing and will be promoted to the rank of Brigadier General.

Col. S. will be appointed commander of the Tel Nof Air Force Base (8th Air Base) and will be promoted to the rank of Brigadier General.

Col. D. will be appointed commander of the Nevatim Air Force Base (28th Air Base) and will be promoted to the rank of Brigadier General.

Col. Ephraim Avni will be appointed commander of the Paratrooper Brigade (35th Brigade).

Col. Mordechai Weiss will be appointed commander of the Commando Brigade (89th Brigade).

Col. Arik Moyal will be appointed commander of the Nahal Brigade (933rd Brigade).

Col. Netanel Shamka will be appointed commander of the Givati ​​Brigade (84th Brigade).

Col. A. will be appointed commander of the Kfir Brigade (900th Brigade).

Col. Shaul Israeli will be appointed commander of the “Saar Megol” formation (7th Brigade).

Col. Michael Sharvit will be appointed commander of the “Habarak” formation (188th Brigade).

Col. Nissim Hazan will be appointed commander of the Bnei Or formation (460th Brigade).

Col. Idan Karpel will be appointed commander of the Golan Formation (282nd Fire Brigade).

Col. Idan Bernstein will be appointed commander of the Artillery School.

Col. A. will be appointed commander of the Yahalam Unit.

Col. Omri Teller will be appointed commander of the Military Engineering School.

Col. A. will be appointed commander of the Ramat David Air Force Base (1st Wing).

Col. T. will be appointed commander of the Hatzor Air Force Base (4th Wing).

Col. Y. will be appointed commander of the Flight School (12th Flight School) in the Air and Space Branch.

Col. S. was appointed commander of Wing 7 in the Air Force and will be promoted to the rank of Colonel.

Col. Arik Poni will be appointed commander of the Ashdod Base in the Naval Wing.

Col. Tomer Ben Zion will be appointed commander of Squadron 3 in the Naval Wing.

Col. R. will be appointed commander of Squadron 13 in the Naval Wing.

Lt. Col. Y. will be appointed intelligence officer in Central Command and will be promoted to the rank of Colonel.

Lt. Col. Aviad Testa will be appointed commanding logistics officer in the Home Front Command and will be promoted to the rank of Colonel.

Lt. Col. Ami Sharett will be appointed commander of the School for Logistics Professions (Bahad 6) and will be promoted to the rank of Colonel.

Avi Moshe will be appointed head of the Pay and Pensions Administration on behalf of the Accountant General and will be promoted to the rank of Colonel.

