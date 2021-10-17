Photo Credit: IAF via Twitter
Israel Air Force and Luftwaffe warplanes fly over Jerusalem from the Negev in a Blue Flag military exercise that began Oct. 17, 2021, set to end Oct. 28.

For the first time in nearly 100 years, the German Air Force flew warplanes over the Jewish State.

Israel Air Force Commander Major-General Amikam Norkin led a joint flight together with Luftwaffe Commander Lieutenant-General ingo Gerhartz over the holy city of Jerusalem.

The two commanders together visited the Yad Vashem Holocaust Memorial Center in Jerusalem as well.

The Blue Flag military exercise, which includes the air forces of the United States, Italy, Britan, France, India, Greece and Germany in addition to Israel, is the largest and most advanced aerial drill ever held in Israel.

The exercise, held every two years since 2013, is intended to strengthen cooperation between the participating nations. This year’s Blue Flag exercise is expected to end on October 28.

