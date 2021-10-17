Photo Credit: Flash 90

The IDF has deployed Iron Dome anti-missile defense batteries in northern Israel, according to a report by Channel 20’s defense journalist Hallel Bitton Rosen.

דיווח: ״סוללות הגנה אווירית המסוגלות ליירט רחפנים הוצבו בצפון הארץ, בנוסף לכוננות מחשש לנקמה על חיסול המחבל אמש״. — Hallel Bitton Rosen | הלל ביטון רוזן (@BittonRosen) October 17, 2021

“The air defense batteries are capable of intercepting unmanned aerial vehicles (drones) as well,” Rosen wrote in a tweet.

Syrian State Media Report Israel Assassinated Terrorist Lawmaker

The deployment came in response to concerns over possible retaliation from Syria after the assassination of a former Syrian lawmaker and released terrorist prisoner from Israel.

Medhat Saleh was a former member of the Syrian Parliament who oversaw the Damascus government’s Golan Heights portfolio. He was released from an Israeli prison in 1997 after serving a 12-year sentence for terrorist activities.

Saleh was also allegedly a member of the Syrian Army’s intelligence division and is held responsible for helping the Iranian-backed Hezbollah terror group entrench itself in Syria near the Israeli border.

He was shot and killed by sniper fire from the Israeli side of the border as he stood outside his home in the village of Ain Al-Tineh, across the border from the Israeli Druze village of Majdal Shams, according to the state-run Syrian Arab News Agency (SANA).