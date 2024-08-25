Photo Credit: Ariel Hermoni / Israel Ministry of Defense

Following a situational assessment, Home Front Command lifted restrictions Sunday afternoon for its defensive guidelines for Gush Dan and northern Israel, the IDF said.

As part of the changes, it was decided to lift restrictions in the Upper Galilee, specified communities in the southern Golan, the Lower Galilee, the Central Galilee, the Beit She’an Valley, the Valleys, the Haifa Bay, the Carmel, Wadi Ara, Menashe, Sharon, and Gush Dan, which includes Tel Aviv and surrounds.

In specified areas of the confrontation line, the northern Golan, and specified communities in the southern Golan, partial activity will be permitted as detailed in the HFC defensive guidelines.

“The guidelines published on the official Home Front Command channels must continue to be followed,” the IDF said in a statement.

The full instructions are updated on the National Emergency Portal and the Home Front Command app.

