Photo Credit: Ariel Hermoni / Israel Ministry of Defense
Defense Minister Yoav Gallant visits the Home Front Command base in Ramle, June 5, 2023.

Following a situational assessment, Home Front Command lifted restrictions Sunday afternoon for its defensive guidelines for Gush Dan and northern Israel, the IDF said.

As part of the changes, it was decided to lift restrictions in the Upper Galilee, specified communities in the southern Golan, the Lower Galilee, the Central Galilee, the Beit She’an Valley, the Valleys, the Haifa Bay, the Carmel, Wadi Ara, Menashe, Sharon, and Gush Dan, which includes Tel Aviv and surrounds.

Advertisement


In specified areas of the confrontation line, the northern Golan, and specified communities in the southern Golan, partial activity will be permitted as detailed in the HFC defensive guidelines.

“The guidelines published on the official Home Front Command channels must continue to be followed,” the IDF said in a statement.

The full instructions are updated on the National Emergency Portal and the Home Front Command app.

Share this article on WhatsApp:
Advertisement
SHARE
Previous articleIDF Death Toll Since Oct. 7 Hits 700
Next articleThe Cycle Of Life Continues
Hana Levi Julian
Hana Levi Julian is a Middle East news analyst with a degree in Mass Communication and Journalism from Southern Connecticut State University. A past columnist with The Jewish Press and senior editor at Arutz 7, Ms. Julian has written for Babble.com, Chabad.org and other media outlets, in addition to her years working in broadcast journalism.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR