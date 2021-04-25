Photo Credit: Flash 90

The IDF Home Front Command has scheduled an emergency preparedness drill for Monday in Modi’in-Maccabim-Re’ut.

Ways to defend against an incoming rocket attack and the most effective ways to reach a safe space in an attack will be addressed in the drill, according to the IDF Spokesperson’s Unit.

Advertisement



Residents in the central Israeli communities will hear warning sirens throughout the day on Monday, during which they are being asked to rehearse their efforts to reach a bomb shelter, MaM’D (home-based bomb shelter or other protected space.

Thirty-six rockets were fired Friday night at Israeli communities located along the Gaza border; of those, six were intercepted by the Iron Dome anti-missile defense system because they were heading for populated areas. The other projectiles landed in open areas.

Iron Dome Intercepts Rocket Attack on Southern Israel + 4 Failed Attacks

On Saturday night, rocket fire resumed with a missile fired at the southern Israeli border city of Sderot – which was also intercepted by the Iron Dome system – and three others launched towards Israel but not endangering populated areas.