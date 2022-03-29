Photo Credit: Noa Eytan

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said Tuesday night it will add battalions to reinforce the security personnel and police at high-risk points throughout the country following Tuesday night’s deadly terror attack in Bnei Brak.

The move comes in advance of “Land Day,” set for Wednesday. The day is marked by Arabs in the Palestinian Authority and Gaza to commemorate the Israeli government expropriation of land in the Galilee on March 30, 1976. Massive riots broke out at that time, leading to the deaths of six Arab citizens by Israeli forces.

“At the end of a situation assessment that took place earlier tonight, the Chief of Staff ordered the reinforcement of additional forces along the seam line, and in the regions of Judea and Samaria,” the IDF said in a statement.

Defense sources said four more battalions will be deployed to the seam line, the area marking the Armistice Line.

In addition, two battalions will be sent to reinforce troops in the Gaza Envelope area.

According to the Qatar-based Aljazeera news outlet, “Land Day presents an opportunity not only to mark a past event, but also to think about creative and resilient ways to further resist Israeli land theft.”

Arabs in the Palestinian Authority, Gaza, and radical Islamists in Israel assiduously nurture their outrage and hatred for the United Nations’ allocation of land in 1948 for the Jewish State and continue to believe the State of Israel should not exist.

The Islamic holy month of Ramadan, which begins April 2 this year, is an annual trigger for terrorist violence against the State of Israel.