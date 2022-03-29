Photo Credit: TPS

Iranian proxy terror groups in Gaza on Tuesday night celebrated a deadly terrorist attack in Bnei Brak earlier in the evening that left five Israelis dead.



It was the third such attack within pre-1967 Israel in the past seven days.

Gaza’s ruling Hamas terrorist organization praised Dia’a Hamarsheh, a 27-year-old convicted terrorist from the village of Ya’abed, located in a Palestinian Authority-controlled area of Samaria, near Jenin.

“The Tel Aviv operation emphasizes the unity of the Palestinian people everywhere they live,” spokesperson Mushir al-Masri told a Hamas-affiliated radio station.

Likewise, the Iranian-backed Palestinian Islamic Jihad organization praised the attack but also did not claim responsibility or any connection to the killer.

“This is the harbinger of our people’s operations, to come deep inside the [Zionist] entity,” said senior PIJ official Ahmad al-Mudalil.

According to Israel’s Channel 13 News, the terrorist was a member of the Fatah-linked Al Aqsa Martyrs’ Brigades terror group. Palestinian Authority leader Mahmoud Abbas heads Fatah, the leading faction in the PA, as well as the PA itself.