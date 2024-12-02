Photo Credit: IDF

After 14 months of fighting, nearly all the Hamas terrorist battalions have been vanquished by Israeli forces, but despite it all, numerous Hamas operatives are continuing to battle the IDF in Gaza.

Troops from the Kfir Brigade, under the command of the 162th division, are continuing operations in the northern Gaza areas of Jabaliya and Beit Lahia.

During these operations, the soldiers eliminated terrorists and uncovered and neutralized many explosive traps intended to harm IDF troops.

The troops are conducting sweeps of buildings rigged with explosives and used to store large quantities of weapons.

During one of the sweeps, hidden explosives were discovered in a building, alongside a camera with footage of the terrorists rigging the structure with explosives. The building was subsequently destroyed.

In another raid on a weapons depot in the area, another camera was found with footage of a terrorist hiding explosives in a rigged apartment.

The explosives and additional weaponry discovered were confiscated.

A launch pit was also found near the structure and dismantled by the soldiers on site.

IDF soldiers are meanwhile continuing to uncover enemy tactics and dismantle its military capabilities.

