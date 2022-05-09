Photo Credit: Gershon Elinson / Flash 90

The IDF began its annual month-long “Chariots of War” military exercise on Monday morning, one of the largest drills conducted by the Israeli army since its establishment.

The exercise was halted at its start last May, however, when Gaza’s ruling Hamas terrorist organization launched its 11-day war against Israel, known in Israel as Operation Guardian of the Walls.

The month-long exercise is held on the Home Front with participation of thousands of active service IDF troops, as well as reservists.

Simulations include battles in all types of conditions, arenas, and dimensions of warfare, with the goal of preparing the entire Israeli military system to meet the challenge of any war that might break out, be it in the north with Hezbollah, the south with Hamas and Palestinian Islamic Jihad or in Judea and Samaria.

“We will constantly be drilling on tensions involved in the operational reality in Judea and Samaria, as well as those involved in the exercise itself,” said IDF Spokesperson Brig.-Gen. Ran Kochav. “This is part of what we want to check, and work on.”

This year the exercise will probe the logistical processes involved in conflict, and apply lessons learned from last year’s mini-war, the IDF said.

The ministries of foreign affairs and finance as well as the National Information Division will all participate in the drill as well.