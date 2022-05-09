Photo Credit: Jamal Awad / Flash 90

Israeli Public Security Minister Omer Bar Lev and the Israel Police have agreed to Jordanian demands to increase the authority of Amman’s Islamic Waqf on the Temple Mount in Jerusalem, according to a report Monday night by Israel’s KAN 11 News public broadcaster.

Jordan’s King Abdullah II demanded the addition of 50 more Waqf personnel to operate in the Temple Mount compound.

Advertisement



However, Bar Lev demanded the removal from the compound of those Waqf members who support the Iranian-backed Hamas terrorist organization.

Islamic Ra’am party chairman Mansour Abbas, a member of the government coalition, conditioned his support for the government upon acceptance of Jordan’s demands regarding issues on the Temple Mount.

The Knesset’s Public Security Committee discussed the events on the Temple Mount during the recently passed Islamic holy month of Ramadan at its meeting on Monday morning, specifically the conduct of the police during the riots that took place on the site.

Out of 800 Arab rioters who were arrested for violence, just 35 indictments were eventually filed.

During the discussion, Yesh Atid MK Meirav Ben Ari, who chairs the committee, pledged to establish a small subcommittee to explore ways to improve conditions for Jews who wish to ascend to the Temple Mount, one of the holiest sites in Judaism.