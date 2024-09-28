Photo Credit: IDF

The Israel Defense Forces have called up three reserve battalions for operational activities in the Central Command, the IDF announced Saturday.

The IDF Central Command is responsible for the units and brigades located in Judea, Samaria and the Jordan Valley, Jerusalem, the Sharon region, Gush Dan, and the Shefelah plains.

Advertisement





Earlier in the day, IDF Chief of General Staff LTG Herzi Halevi announced that more operations are planned, after having completed a situational assessment and approved plans in the Northern Command.

Planned IDF targets include the remaining leadership of the terrorist army, its capabilities, and weapons shipments.

More than 3,500 munitions have been used so far to destroy Hezbollah targets, including key assets like rockets, missiles, drones, and intelligence hubs.

Immediately following the elimination of Nasrallah, the IDF imposed a military blockade on Lebanon, cutting off weapons from Iran via land crossings (destroyed by the IDF earlier this week) and Beirut’s international airport.

“Challenging days await us. The IDF is at peak readiness, both in defense and offense, across all fronts, and is prepared for what comes next,” Halevi said.

Shortly before the start of Shabbat, the IDF conducted a precise airstrike, and eliminated Hezbollah’s leader, Hassan Nasrallah in the terrorist army’s underground headquarters in the heart of Beirut, along with other senior officials in the terrorist organization.

“Nasrallah indiscriminately murdered Israeli civilians and aimed to end this war with the destruction of the State of Israel. We made sure that did not occur. We eliminated him, and we will continue to grow stronger,” Halevi declared.

“Hezbollah has murdered innocent people worldwide, hiding his weapons under the homes of families, women and children and turning them into human shields. As we have shown, we will not allow such a threat to our citizens!

“We are determined to continue destroying the Hezbollah terrorist organization and to keep fighting. We have more missions ahead on all fronts — destroying terrorist organizations and their capabilities, returning our hostages — the mission is constantly before our eyes! As well as the safe return of the residents in the north and south to their homes.

“This week, the year comes to an end; a year where IDF commanders and soldiers fight bravely and work to put an end to the hardships of the past. The IDF stands with the bereaved families. We will continue to honor the path of the fallen,” Halevi said.

Share this article on WhatsApp: