Photo Credit: IDF

Head of IDF Central Command, Major General Yehuda Fox (Fuchs) has announced he will retire from his position in August 2024.

Fox informed IDF Chief of Staff Herzi Halevi that he will also retire from the military at that time.

Advertisement





In recent months, Fox allegedly told close associates that he sees himself as among those of the IDF’s General Staff who failed on October 7th.

Fox previously held the post of commander of the IDF’s Gaza Division.

Fox has served as head of IDF Central Command — and as the head of the Civil Administration in Judea, Samaria and the Jordan Valley — for three years.

His position did not include administration over COGAT, the Coordinator of Government Activities in the Territories, a division that serves as the military liaison to Arabs in the Palestinian Authority and Gaza. COGAT is headed by Major-General Ghassan Alian.

However, under his command hundreds of terrorists in Palestinian Authority-controlled areas of Judea and Samaria have been eliminated and thousands have been arrested since October 7, 2023 — the day when thousands of Hamas-led terrorists invaded southern Israel from Gaza.

The invaders tortured, dismembered, raped, mutilated, burned alive and slaughtered more than 1,200 people in nearly two dozen Israeli villages and military bases along the Gaza border, in addition to wounding thousands of others and abducting 253 more, dragging them into Gaza captivity.

Of those hostages, 124 were freed during a temporary ceasefire deal in November, which was ultimately violated by Hamas. Of the 133 who remain in captivity, at least 34 are confirmed deceased by Israeli intelligence.