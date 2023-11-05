Photo Credit: IDF
Weapons and communications equipment seized by IDF during ground operations in the Beit Hanoun section of Gaza.

IDF troops are continuing to eliminate terrorists in close-quarter combat and direct aircraft to strike Hamas terrorist infrastructure, weapons depots, observation posts, and command and control centers in the Gaza Strip.

Overnight, IDF troops directed aircraft to strike a Hamas military compound containing command and control centers, observation posts, and additional terrorist infrastructure.

Advertisement


During the combined ground, air and naval forces’ efforts more than 2,500 terror targets have been struck in Gaza.

As part of the efforts to search the area of Beit Hanoun, IDF troops located a large number of weapons and intelligence materials in a local residence.

Hamas missiles seized by IDF during ground operation searches in Beit Hanoun, Gaza.

During the search, AK-47 rifles, submachine guns, cartridges, grenades, explosive devices, suicide drones, and RPG missiles were located. In addition, IDF special forces located an explosives laboratory and destroyed it.

Some of the weapons were destroyed and some were brought to Israel for further examination, the IDF said.

Advertisement
SHARE
Previous articleIncoming US Ambassador Presents Credentials to Israeli President But Adds Veiled Warning
Next articleJerusalem Police Arrest Imams for Incitement at Mosques
Hana Levi Julian
Hana Levi Julian is a Middle East news analyst with a degree in Mass Communication and Journalism from Southern Connecticut State University. A past columnist with The Jewish Press and senior editor at Arutz 7, Ms. Julian has written for Babble.com, Chabad.org and other media outlets, in addition to her years working in broadcast journalism.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR