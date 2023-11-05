Photo Credit: IDF

IDF troops are continuing to eliminate terrorists in close-quarter combat and direct aircraft to strike Hamas terrorist infrastructure, weapons depots, observation posts, and command and control centers in the Gaza Strip.

Overnight, IDF troops directed aircraft to strike a Hamas military compound containing command and control centers, observation posts, and additional terrorist infrastructure.

Advertisement





During the combined ground, air and naval forces’ efforts more than 2,500 terror targets have been struck in Gaza.

As part of the efforts to search the area of Beit Hanoun, IDF troops located a large number of weapons and intelligence materials in a local residence.

During the search, AK-47 rifles, submachine guns, cartridges, grenades, explosive devices, suicide drones, and RPG missiles were located. In addition, IDF special forces located an explosives laboratory and destroyed it.

Some of the weapons were destroyed and some were brought to Israel for further examination, the IDF said.