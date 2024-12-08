Photo Credit: IDF

After more than 14 months of war against the Iranian-backed Hamas and Palestinian Islamic Jihad terrorist organization, Israeli forces are still finding terrorist tunnels and weapons in northern Gaza.

Troops of the Northern Gaza Brigade of the 143rd Division, including the division’s engineering unit and the Yahalom Unit, recently completed a targeted operation to dismantle underground terror infrastructure in the Jabaliya area in the northern Gaza Strip.

Advertisement





As part of the operation, dozens of booby-trapped tunnel shafts and numerous explosives in the area were exposed and dismantled.

The troops uncovered and destroyed an underground tunnel route hundreds of meters long, from which Hamas terrorists targeted IDF troops.

Within the revealed tunnel were blast doors, living quarters, and RPG launchers used by the terrorists for carrying out terrorist activities.

During the operation, the troops encountered terrorists emerging from the tunnel and firing anti-tank missiles.

All the terrorists were eliminated by ground forces coordinating their efforts with aerial resources.

IDF, Shin Bet Eliminate Oct. 7 Aerial Unit Mastermind

Last week, the IDF carried out a joint operation with Shin Bet intelligence forces to eliminate the head of the Hamas Aerial Unit in Gaza City.

Nidal Al-Najar was one of the masterminds of the Hamas terrorists’ aerial infiltration into southern Israel on October 7, 2023, in the launch of the Hamas war against the Jewish State.

Subsequently, throughout the war, Al-Najar was one of the leaders of the attacks against the State of Israel and IDF troops operating in central Gaza, including by means of explosive drone and UAV attacks toward IDF troops.

The IDF and Shin Bet pledged their forces will continue to target anyone who took part in terror activities against Israeli civilians and IDF troops.

Share this article on WhatsApp: