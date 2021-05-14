Photo Credit: Home Front Command

The IDF Home Front Command Update issued an updated advisory to Israeli civilians on Friday, warning them to keep their bomb shelter windows closed with the double layer of protection.

Guidelines Concerning Protective Room Windows

The window in a residential protective room (mamad) has two parts – an inner window made from glass, and an outer window cover made from steel.

Due to the security situation, it is important to be ready in advance in case an alert is received in your area. For that reason, make sure that the steel outer window is closed at all times.

In addition, make sure that the glass window is also closed at all times, with the exception of those residential protective rooms which have a double-wing window, as those should be removed immediately.

