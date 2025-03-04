Photo Credit: IDF

Israeli soldiers killed a Palestinian terrorist who opened fire at an army checkpoint near the Jewish community of Homesh in northern Samaria, the Israel Defense Forces said.

“A short time ago, a terrorist fired at an IDF force at a checkpoint near the village of Burqa in the Samaria Brigade [deployment area]. Forces responded by firing at the terrorist and killing him,” the IDF stated.

No Israeli troops were hurt in the attempted attack, it added.

At the same time, the Hatzalah Judea and Samaria rescue group said that soldiers were conducting searches after gunfire was reported near the town of Nili, located in western Samaria close to the city of Modi’in.

Overnight Monday, Israeli forces killed the head of the Hamas terror network in the northern Samaria city of Jenin

Isser Saadi was eliminated in a gun battle along with another terrorist, according to a joint Israel Defense Forces, Israel Police and Israel Security Agency (Shin Bet) statement on Tuesday afternoon.

Three wanted terror operatives were apprehended.

במהלך הלילה, כוחות צה״ל, מג״ב ושב״כ הרחיבו את המבצע בצפון השומרון למרחבים נוספים בג׳נין. כוחות צה"ל החלו לפעול בשכונה נוספת בעיר ג׳נין, בין היתר עם כוחות על גבי רכבים צבאיים מסוג "איתן" >> pic.twitter.com/2zYVVXNzeg — צבא ההגנה לישראל (@idfonline) March 4, 2025

During the operation, troops located weapons, including an M-16 rifle and a handgun, as well as other military gear, inside the terrorists’ hideout.

In a separate encounter, another armed terrorist who posed an immediate threat was killed.

Those detained were handed over to security forces for further investigation.

No IDF soldiers were injured in the mission.

Overnight Monday, Israeli security forces arrested a total of 19 terror suspects, the Israel Defense Forces stated, adding that several of the detainees had been wanted for inciting violence on social media.

“Security forces will continue to act to thwart terror throughout Judea and Samaria in order to maintain the security of the citizens of the State of Israel,” the statement concluded.

