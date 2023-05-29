Photo Credit: Michael Giladi / Flash 90

The Israel Defense Forces launched a two-week-long military exercise on Monday intended to simulate multi-arena combat in air, sea, land, “spectrum” and the cyber sector.

(“Spectrum” warfare involves the control, development and use of advanced electromagnetic (EM) spectrum technologies, both offensive and defensive, for military engagements and intelligence gathering.)

The “Fist Punch” exercise will test the Israeli military’s level of preparation for and ability to carry out a prolonged campaign against its enemies.

Active military and reserve IDF forces from all commands, arms and wings are taking part in the exercise, which is expected to simulate attacks on Lebanon and Iran.

“The forces will practice dealing with challenges and explosive events in several arenas at the same time,” the IDF said. “A command drill in the Northern Command will be held as part of the exercise.”

During week one, the exercise is expected to focus on practicing the “Galil” pattern; in week two, personnel will be practicing the “Gesh” pattern, according to the IDF.

Operative plans will also be practiced in the civil arena, focusing on the effort to save lives on the home front.

In addition, for the first time this year military personnel will practice operation of spectral control cells, whose role is to formulate a situational picture in the field of spectrum warfare.

As part of the exercise, active movement of the participating security forces will be felt in the affected areas, including military and armored vehicles, pilot and sailing vessels.

The IDF emphasized that the exercise was planned in advance, as part of the training schedule for 2023.