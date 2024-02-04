Photo Credit: Flash 90

For the first time, the IDF has launched an application that allows medical teams to transfer information about injured soldiers being evacuated from the battlefield to hospitals.

Here’s a look at IDF combat medics using the app.

Since the beginning of the ground operation in the Gaza Strip, the Medical Corps of the Technological and Logistics Directorate J4 has been supporting combat forces on the battlefield. Each platoon is accompanied by a senior medic, a doctor, or a paramedic.

Until now, medical records for injured soldiers in the field were manually entered on a handwritten form.

Necessity, however, is the Mother of Invention and so this past November, during the war, a unique application was developed and installed on a tablet held by the various treatment personnel in the field.

The medical information on the injured soldier’s condition and the treatment provided in the field is entered by the medic into the application. This information is then transferred via NFC cards between the medical personnel on the way to the hospital in Israel to which the injured will be evacuated.

For those unfamiliar with the term, NFC stands for “near-field communication,” a software that enables communication between two electronic devices over a distance of four centimeters or less. NFC offers a low-speed connection through a simple setup that can be used to bootstrap more capable wireless connections.

This method allows for the complete and accurate transfer of information between the different medical caregivers, enabling more efficient prioritization of the injured, understanding their condition on the way to the hospital, and the treatment they received in the field until reaching medical teams in hospitals.