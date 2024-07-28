Photo Credit: IDF Spokesperson's Unit

The Israel Defense Forces released evidence on Sunday evening proving without a doubt that the rocket that landed in the Israeli Druze village of Majdal Shams was Iranian-made and launched by Hezbollah.

An analysis of the shrapnel at the scene of the attack – where 12 children were killed, and more than 30 others were wounded – showed the rocket was produced in Iran.

Below is a photographic comparison between the parts of the Falaq-1 missile that was fired at the soccer field in Majdal Shams, and the Iranian Falaq-1 missile. As can be seen, they are one and the same.



Only Hezbollah possesses such weapons in this part of the world, the IDF noted.

Below is a graphic showing the launch route from Lebanon to the center of Majdal Shams, from the IDF’s operational systems.



Hezbollah initially said in a statement that it had targeted an IDF base just north of Majdal Shams, using a Falaq-1 missile. Once it became clear, however, that the missile struck the stadium in the community, killing and wounding dozens of children, the terrorist army immediately retracted the statement and denied having launched the rocket at all.

But the evidence is clear, as seen above. Pictures are worth a thousand words, and sometimes they prove guilt, even in silence.

The Israeli security cabinet convened at the IDF’s Kirya headquarters in Tel Aviv at around 4 pm Sunday afternoon; as of 9 pm, the meeting had not yet adjourned.

Prior to the start of the security cabinet meeting, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu held a security assessment, also at the Kirya.

Participating in the discussion were the Defense Minister, the Prime Minister’s Chief-of-Staff, the Director the National Security Council, the Director of the Mossad, the Director of the ISA, the IDF Chief-of-Staff, the Prime Minister’s Military Secretary, the Head of IDF Intelligence, the Head of IDF Operations, the Head of the IDF Strategy Directorate, the Head of Research at IDF Intelligence and the Defense Ministry Director General.

