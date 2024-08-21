Photo Credit: The Ari Fuld Project

Israeli reservists are finding themselves in a battle that has nothing to do with fighting the terrorists who started the Iron Swords War against Israel on October 7, 2023.

Instead, they are fighting to keep equipment provided to the forces by concerned and caring donors from overseas.

Shipments of new equipment for the units swiftly began to arrive when generous donors learned the IDF was struggling to equip the unexpected tidal wave of hundreds of thousands of soldiers who were needed to defend those at home.

The IDF has now ordered all reserve brigades — and the regular active duty units as well — to collect and inventory all the donated equipment received from civilians since the start of the war.

Some Israeli reservists, however, are balking at the order and have threatened they will quit if the military does not provide an appropriate alternative to the new, donated equipment they received.

When the war began, Israel Defense Forces called up some 300,000 reservists to active duty, and then scrambled to outfit and equip the forces that were so unexpectedly needed on the front lines.

Some of the equipment provided to the called-up troops was old, if not altogether obsolete, the soldiers have said.

In an interview with the Hebrew-language edition of Israel Hayom, one American business owner says he has provided more than $20 million worth of equipment to Israeli reserve and active duty forces — a move that began when one of his own relatives enlisted in the IDF and upon realizing serious deficits existed, appealed for help in finding tactical equipment.

“I helped him and some friends, until it became a serious project. We thought it would take a day or two, a month or tow, but to this day I receive requests from reserve battalions that lack quality equipment,” he told the news outlet.

“We have been approached by soldiers who were really worried that the equipment given them by the army would not protect them. I cannot give them $100 and wish them luck. I turn to the stores from which the army buys equipment, give them the money and send the equipment to the units within a day or two,” he said.

“I asked safety experts if a helmet from 40 years ago could be safe, and they said there was no chance. According to (the safety experts), the shelf life of a ceramic vest, for example, is 10 years – and there are now fighters in Gaza wearing ceramic vests from 2005. It’s ridiculous, but this is the equipment being distributed in the army with which they send the soldiers to battle,” he alleged.

“We were told in the army that most fighters have appropriate” gear — but what about the father of five children who did not get good equipment, or the 18-year-old fighter who is just starting his life — don’t they deserve good equipment? I understand there is no money, but we have a moral obligation to give everyone the best chance to survive,” he added. “Soldiers’ lives are more important than anything else.”

One reservist who returned from abroad likewise told the news outlet that the forces are still lacking badly needed gear.

“We are going to fight in Gaza, in Lebanon,” he says. “This is no joke. No one wants to risk his life knowing the equipment he depends upon to protect him is not working properly.”

This reservist also appealed to friends and family and Jewish communities abroad to help with obtaining appropriate equipment such as up-to-date helmets, night vision devices, rifle scopes and flashlights.

“We are at war,” he says. “There is no time to deal with tenders.”

This reservist and several others have informed the IDF that if they are asked to return the donated equipment in exchange for gear that is not as good, they will leave the service.

In response, the IDF told Israel Hayom the military has no intention of collecting gear from the units that meets the appropriate IDF standard.

However, “Using non-standard equipment … may endanger the lives of the soldiers in the field due to the lack of operational effectiveness and/or safety risk,” the IDF warns.

“The fighters’ helmets go through tests to verify their quality. The infantry and engineering fighters have received fighter helmets that meet the combat protection standard — unlike some of the helmets that are donated, which do not meet the IDF standard even though they are new,” the IDF contends.

“The IDF is working to ensure that all soldiers receive all the required operational equipment. Discrepancies can be reported to the command echelon, or contact the referral center that is open to all service members, at 3653*.”

