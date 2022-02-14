Photo Credit: Flash90

An Israeli soldier was moderately wounded and a Palestinian rioter killed during clashes that erupted near Jenin overnight Sunday as Israeli forces carried out a home demolition.

The residence in question, in the town of Silat al-Harithiya, belonged to Mahmoud Jaradat, one of the terrorists responsible for the murder of yeshiva student Yehuda Dimentman near Homesh in December.

Palestinians Authority terrorists hurled stones and explosive devices at Israeli forces, who returned fire, killing one of the attackers, according to Israeli media reports.

Many other PA Arab were also injured in the incident, some critically, according to the reports.

#شاهد| لحظة تفجير قوات الاحتلال لمنزل الأسير محمود جرادات في بلدة السيلة الحارثية غرب جنين. pic.twitter.com/7MmAnyyp0s — وكالة شهاب للأنباء (@ShehabAgency) February 14, 2022

The Israeli casualty was not injured by rioters but rather by falling debris from the demolition.

פעילות הכוחות הלילה להריסת הקומה בה התגורר אחד מהמחבלים שביצעו את פיגוע הירי סמוך לחומש, בו נרצח יהודה דימנטמן ז"ל ונפצעו שניים נוספים pic.twitter.com/irnOuDxi08 — צבא ההגנה לישראל (@idfonline) February 14, 2022