The home of terrorist Mahmoud Jaradat, which was demolished by the Israeli military, in Silat al-Harithiya, near Jenin, Feb. 14, 2022

An Israeli soldier was moderately wounded and a Palestinian rioter killed during clashes that erupted near Jenin overnight Sunday as Israeli forces carried out a home demolition.

The residence in question, in the town of Silat al-Harithiya, belonged to Mahmoud Jaradat, one of the terrorists responsible for the murder of yeshiva student Yehuda Dimentman near Homesh in December.

Palestinians Authority terrorists hurled stones and explosive devices at Israeli forces, who returned fire, killing one of the attackers, according to Israeli media reports.

Many other PA Arab were also injured in the incident, some critically, according to the reports.

The Israeli casualty was not injured by rioters but rather by falling debris from the demolition.

