Photo Credit: David Cohen / Flash 90

IDF Home Front Command is working together with the Defense Ministry’s Engineering and Construction Division to reinforce homes in northern Israel.

The move comes as part of the defense establishment’s “Shield of the North” plan, ultimately aimed at building shelters in the 21 Israeli communities that are closest to the border with Lebanon.

The engineers will build “mamad” rooms — bomb shelters — in homes in the northern town of Shlomi, where most homes were constructed without built-in bomb shelters.

Additional proposals have been submitted with plans to build shelters in approximately 1,000 homes.

Construction is also to take place in the next few weeks in the community of Misgav Am and 12 other towns.

The project began officially last October with the construction of new home-based bomb shelters in the community of Kfar Yuval, Israeli media reported.

In 2020, the State Comptroller reported that approximately 30 percent of Israelis were without access to functioning bomb shelters in or near their homes, including more than 250,000 residents of communities near the borders with Lebanon and Gaza.