Photo Credit: Hadas Parush / Flash 90
A group of religious Jewish visitors are accompanied by Israeli police as they walk in the Temple Mount compound on July 18 2017.

Israel Police have captured an Arab suspect who allegedly attempted to carry out a terrorist attack in the Old City of Jerusalem.

The wannabe terrorist approached the police station next to one of the 12 gates leading to the Temple Mount and attempted to stab one of the police officers stationed at the site.

No one was injured.

The the suspect managed to escape back into the Temple Mount compound but was captured and arrested shortly after by Israel Police and Border Guard Police forces.

The suspect, identified as an Arab resident of the Bethlehem area in his twenties, was transferred to the Central Unit of the Jerusalem Police District for questioning.

TPS contributed to this report.

