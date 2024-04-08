Photo Credit: IDF Spokesperson's Unit

The Israeli Air Force has announced the formation of a new UAV (drone) Squadron at the Palmachim Air Force Base.

The 147th “Battering Ram” Squadron, which will operate the Elbit Hermes 900 “Star” unmanned aerial vehicle, was established in response to the Air Force expansion of its “Star” amid the war with Hamas and escalating hostilities with Hezbollah on Israel’s northern border.

Advertisement





The squadron was opened as part of the expansion of the UAV forces in combat and changes in the organization of the UAV Array, a military spokesperson said.

Drones are used in combat for many different purposes, including strikes on vehicles containing terrorists. Take a look at this footage of a strike on a terrorist vehicle in Lebanon:

Combat drones carry out various strikes and intelligence-gathering missions in the south, north, and Judea and Samaria around the clock.

“This is a time of war, a historic time. In this just war, the entire UAV Array demonstrates its operational competence and extremely high operational effectiveness,” Commanding Officer of the Israeli Air Force, Maj. Gen. Tomer Bar said.

“Thousands of Hamas operatives have been killed, and a range of intelligence gathering missions carried out with 24/7 availability and flexibility for about half a year in the war.”

Combat drones also record aerial footage and carry out strikes in cooperation with the ground forces in ground operations.

“Over the last six months, the array has adapted, changed rapidly, and adjusted itself to the needs of this time,” Commanding Officer of the Palmachim Air Force Base, Brig. Gen. Omri Dor noted. “This, while demonstrating professionalism, initiating contact and a deep partnership with the ground forces.”

The move comes as Israel prepares for an increasingly likely war with Iran’s Lebanese proxy, Hezbollah, and an eventual military operation in the southern Gaza city of Rafah, where at least four and possibly five Hamas battalions remain intact.