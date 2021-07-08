Photo Credit: The new Shaldag MK V fast-patrol vessel.
The new Shaldag MK V fast-patrol vessel.

The Israeli Navy is expected to receive four new Shaldag MK V-class fast vessels from Israel Shipyards, announced the shipbuilder on Wednesday.

The navy currently uses the company’s Shaldag MK III fast vessel for coastal security missions. The new vessel is designed to upgrade the force’s routine security missions and is specially designed to help protect exclusive economic zone waters and coastlines, according to Israel Shipyards.

They have been “adapted to the Navy’s configuration requirements,” the company said in a statement, and will come with a powerful waterjet propulsion system delivering “exceptional maneuverability and seakeeping.”

The vessel can accelerate from zero to 40 knots in 60 seconds and operate in shallow waters. It can carry an array of lightweight weapons systems, navigation and other combat systems.

JNS News Service
www.JNS.org is an independent, non-profit business resource and wire service covering Jewish news and Israel news for Jewish media throughout the English-speaking world.

